Darius Rucker announces virtual edition of annual concert benefiting St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Clint Black & Tracy Lawrence to Join Rucker for Live Stream Concert on Thursday, July 30
Clint Black & Tracy Lawrence to Join Rucker for Live Stream Concert on Thursday, July 30
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Three-time Grammy Award winner Darius Rucker will be joined by Clint Black and Tracy Lawrence on the iconic Grand Ole Opry stage for a virtual edition of his “Darius & Friends” powered by LiveXLive concert on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. CT, benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

Together with LiveXLive, a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, Rucker will bring this year’s show to fans as a pay-per-view live stream event available on LiveXLive.com/LiveXLive and on LiveXLive’s app.

Now in its 11th year, the annual event has raised over $2 million to date. Rucker made a commitment to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2008, after touring the hospital known around the globe for treating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Events like this help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“Even though we can’t all get together for a normal concert right now, it’s important that we continue to support St. Jude and the amazing work that they do,” shares Rucker. “I hope we can bring a fun night of music to everyone watching from home while also raising money for this important cause.”

Tickets to the pay-per-view event start at $15 with VIP options offering limited-edition and signed posters priced at $50 and $100 respectively. All tiers go on sale tomorrow, July 10 at 10 a.m. CT via LiveXLive.com/LiveXLive. The event is made possible with support from generous sponsors CDW, Intel, PNC Bank, Cigna, Hendrix Enterprises and Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Rucker will also appear on NBC’s “TODAY” tomorrow, July 10, to discuss his upcoming “Live from the Drive-In” concert at Nissan Stadium as well as forthcoming new music.

For more information, visit www.DariusRucker.com and follow on social media @DariusRucker.

