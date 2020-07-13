Advertisement

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins tests positive for COVID-19

Norman Chaffins and wife Lauren Critchelow Chaffins.
Norman Chaffins and wife Lauren Critchelow Chaffins.(Facebook)
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, wife and son have tested positive for COVID-19 according to a post Chaffins’ made on his Facebook page.

"To All My Friends and Family, I make this post while i have been laying in bed unable to move for the past 6 days so please bear with me.

Yes, Lauren, Greyson and I are Positive for the corona virus. Greyson and Lauren have had mild symptoms with low grade fever, coughing and fatigue while mine have been more severe.

We traveled out west near the end of June and while the incubation period, according to the experts, is 2-14 days, we likely contracted it while we were out there. We traveled via RV to the two states with the lowest number of Covid cases at the time (Wyoming and Montana) in the nation. Its important to note that we had less contact with people while out West than i had here in Grayson County just going about our regular duty and day. When we returned on Saturday, July 4th, I had a low grade fever of 99 which is not unusual for me especially after returning from a long trip with a significant altitude change. At the time, neither my son, nor my wife had any symptoms. As the weekend went on Greyson went to a friends house (they have been notified) and he developed a cough. Out of abundance of caution we picked him up within a couple of hours of him arriving. (Again, the family has been notified). My symptoms started to worsen. Neither myself or Lauren had any close contact with anyone else either here at home or at my work. If we did come in contact with someone, they were notified by the GC Health Dept. or other reporting agency.”

Posted by Norman Chaffins on Sunday, July 12, 2020

We wish you and your family a complete and total recovery.

