Heading Into A Week Of Heat

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a day of scattered thunderstorms we are calm for the night with some patchy fog developing. The new week will kick off with sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 80′s. Luckily we will catch a break from the humidity for a couple day before we crank up the oven with heat and humidity.

As we head into the mid-week we watch temperatures soar into the mid to upper 90′s with heat indices toppling over 100°. This is a great time to remind everyone to check the back of your car before getting out as the temperature can climb to 124° F inside within 30 minutes if the outside air temperatures is just 90°F. Stay well hydrated and check on your neighbors with this summer heat that is coming in.

AIR TEMP VS CAR TEMP (WBKO)

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.