Advertisement

Hopkins Co. crews respond to fatal early morning crash

Louisville man dies in Hopkins County car accident
Louisville man dies in Hopkins County car accident(Source: Lyman, Jill)
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkins County deputies responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.

They say they responded to the crash on Jewell City Road near Weldon Road just before 6 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a Pontiac Grand Prix partially submerged in a pond with a male inside.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation showed that the car was traveling east on Jewel City Road when the driver overcorrected and hit a tree on the north side of the roadway.

They say the car then went into the water where it stopped.

Deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

University of Kentucky to cap tuition, fees in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
The University of Kentucky plans to cap tuition and mandatory fees in the fall for all full-time students.

Weather

Comfortable start to the week before we turn up the heat!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
The week kicks off on a good note, but we are tracking some sweltering heat by the middle of the week for the region!

News

WATCH - A comfortable start this week before things get HOT!

Updated: 3 hours ago
Quiet conditions today as we see plentiful sunshine and temperatures slightly below average to start the week!

News

Good News

Updated: 4 hours ago
Good News

Latest News

Weather

Heading Into A Week Of Heat

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
A week of the heat cranking up.

News

Bowling Green Freedom Walkers hold Voices of the Community and Candlelight March

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The organizers let members of the community’s voices be heard as they expressed their concerns and told their stories to local law enforcement, city commissioners, and state representatives.

Weather

WATCH - A Very Hot Week Ahead

Updated: 13 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

News

Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brandon Jarrett
Chaffins, his wife and son have all tested positive for the coronavirus

News

Mariahs now requiring customers to wear face masks in the restaurant

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
The restaurant is requiring you to wear a face mask inside of their dining room until you are seated at your table.

News

Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Updated: 19 hours ago
Gov. Beshear said there were at least 19,389 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 277 of which were newly reported Sunday.