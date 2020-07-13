Hopkins Co. crews respond to fatal early morning crash

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WBKO) - Hopkins County deputies responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision early Monday morning.

They say they responded to the crash on Jewell City Road near Weldon Road just before 6 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies say they found a Pontiac Grand Prix partially submerged in a pond with a male inside.

Authorities say the preliminary investigation showed that the car was traveling east on Jewel City Road when the driver overcorrected and hit a tree on the north side of the roadway.

They say the car then went into the water where it stopped.

Deputies say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.

