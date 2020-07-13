Advertisement

Uniform guidelines will be crucial for college athletics to return this fall

As the season nears, teams will soon be needing to follow the same rules concerning COVID-19.
WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus
WKU Student-Athletes begin the return to campus
By Hunter Smith
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the college fall sports season nears, consistent guidelines will play a key factor in teams partaking in competition this year.

Currently, colleges across the country are free to make their own guidelines for their sports teams in accordance with recommendations issued by their residing state.

“That’s probably been one of the challenges right now,” said Todd Stewart, WKU’s Director of Athletics. “There hasn’t been any uniform guidelines. You literally have many schools doing things differently.”

Right now, with teams focused mostly on conditioning, schools following their own guidelines isn’t a major issue. However, as we get closer to having competitions between different teams, rules will need to become consistent across all universities.

“Once we get into August we’re going to need some consistency so that we know that the people we play are going through the same guidelines as we are,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he’s confident uniform guidelines will be implemented in the near future and mass testing student-athletes for COVID-19 will be a part of those regulations. WKU is currently testing any student-athletes that show symptoms of COVID-19 or wish to be tested.

