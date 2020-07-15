Advertisement

Edmonson County Sheriff Arrests Man on Drug Trafficking Charges

Edmonson County Sheriff arrest man on drug charges
Edmonson County Sheriff arrest man on drug charges(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT
SMITH’S GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 14, 2020, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s office visited the home of Wesley R. Booker.

Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky Probation and Parole say they searched Booker’s room, and found numerous bags of suspected methamphetamine, along with forms of drug paraphernalia.

Booker was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or offense, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Booker was taken to Hart County Jail.

