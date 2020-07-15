Edmonson County Sheriff Arrests Man on Drug Trafficking Charges

SMITH’S GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 14, 2020, the Edmonson County Sheriff’s office visited the home of Wesley R. Booker.

Sheriff’s deputies and Kentucky Probation and Parole say they searched Booker’s room, and found numerous bags of suspected methamphetamine, along with forms of drug paraphernalia.

Booker was arrested and charged with trafficking in controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd or offense, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Booker was taken to Hart County Jail.

