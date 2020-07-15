Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police say 87 demonstrators who gathered at the home of Kentucky’s attorney general to demand justice for Breonna Taylor have been arrested. News outlets report protesters with the social justice organization Until Freedom gathered Tuesday for a sit-in at the home of Daniel Cameron. Police say they were charged with the felony crime of “intimidating a participant in a legal process"; disorderly conduct, and trespassing. Taylor was fatally shot by police on March 13 during a narcotics investigation. Her death set off weeks of protests and calls for the officers to be charged. Cameron said the group’s actions won’t bring justice and will further divide the community.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says coronavirus cases have surged to the second-highest daily total in Kentucky since the pandemic began. The upward trend reinforced the governor’s plea that people wear masks in public to combat the virus’s spread. Beshear reported 576 more coronavirus cases Tuesday. He declared that the state is “at war" with COVID-19. The one-day spike sent the total statewide number of cases surging past 20,000. The governor also reported six more virus-related deaths, raising the statewide death toll to 635. The governor also reported that 243 virus patients in Kentucky are hospitalized and that 90 are in intensive care units.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public feedback as part of a study on transportation issues in Mayfield. A statement from the Transportation Cabinet says the study will look at safety and congestion issues in the western Kentucky city. Transportation engineer Kyle Poat says the goal is to identify short-term enhancements and long-term projects for future planning. He says engineers need help in identifying highways that could better serve the public. People can give feedback online through Aug. 14.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawmaker who heads a key education committee says he tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Twitter post Monday night, Republican state Sen. Max Wise says he began experiencing “very mild symptoms” last Thursday and was tested the next day. He says both tests came back positive. Since then, he says he has “felt fine” and is no longer experiencing any symptoms. Wise says he'll self-quarantine until he's released by his local health department. The Campbellsville lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Education Committee. During his quarantine, he'll handle communications online and participate in committee meetings remotely.