Kentucky State Police responds to barricaded subject in Shepherdsville- results in officer involved shooting

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

On July 14, 2020, Kentucky State Police received a call from the Shepherdsville Police Department requesting assistance with a barricaded person in Sheperdsville.

Police say the person left the residence with a firearm and attempted to enter a vehicle.

Troopers fired on the suspect and 22-year-old Tyler Blevens, of Sheperdsville, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner’s office.

The investigation is being led by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.

