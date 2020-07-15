Advertisement

Kentucky State Police responds to barricaded subject in Shepherdsville- results in officer involved shooting

Kentucky State Police respond to barricaded subject in Shepherdsville
Kentucky State Police respond to barricaded subject in Shepherdsville(WSAZ)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:04 PM CDT
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) -

On July 14, 2020, Kentucky State Police received a call from the Shepherdsville Police Department requesting assistance with a barricaded person in Sheperdsville.

Police say the person left the residence with a firearm and attempted to enter a vehicle.

Troopers fired on the suspect and 22-year-old Tyler Blevens, of Sheperdsville, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bullitt County Coroner’s office.

The investigation is being led by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team.

