Last full dry day before summertime storms return

The heat and humidity stays with us as the unsettled weather pattern moves in!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hot hot hot! That’s the weather forecast as we head into the second half of the week. But there’s also the return of showers and storms.

This afternoon we are dealing with just the heat and humidity with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures today will climb into the low-to-mid 90s with dew points, the measure of the moisture in the air, going in the low-to-mid 70s. When you factor that moisture with the heat, it will feel like the mid-to-upper 90s at times. Tonight, a cold front from the west will slowly move into the region late tonight into early Thursday. This will allow storms to fire off as early as 3 a.m. in some places north and west of Bowling Green. Some of the storms could also contain gusty winds, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and very heavy rainfall which could result in localized flooding.

Storm activity continues into the end of the week with Friday having the most scattered storms. This weekend will see more widespread activity, but still storms in the forecast -- mainly in the afternoon. The heat stays with us in between the storms. The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week as the summertime weather pattern we typically see in southern Kentucky continues. Stay cool and stay dry!

Things are about to get more muggy for southern Kentucky!
Things are about to get more muggy for southern Kentucky!(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 96. Low 74. Winds S at 7 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Scattered thunderstorms possible. High 93. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 90. Low 74. Winds SW at 7 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 105 (1980)

Record Low Today: 50 (1926)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:38 a.m.

Sunset: 8:05 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: Less Than 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 10 / Small Particulate Count: 35)

Pollen: Low (2.6 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 90

Yesterday’s Low: 66

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.72″ (-0.29″)

Yearly Precip: 33.42″ (+5.28″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

