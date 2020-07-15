Advertisement

Public reacts to wearing masks in restaurants and what protocol you should follow

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -If you have been to a restaurant lately you know the drill, keep your mask on as you go to your table and when you are seated you can take it off. However, you must put your mask back on if you get up from your table.

13 News caught up with Bowling Green residents to see if they feel safe.

“I do feel like its safe. So be sure to wear your mask, it’s important to wear your mask for your health and for the health of others. However I will say I have been hesitant to go to restaurants myself still because I don’t want to be that close in proximity to someone,” said Amie Bettersworth, Bowling Green resident.

If you find that a restaurant or business is not complying with the mask rule, law enforcement authorities ask that you do not contact 911 instead you contact the Kentucky COVID- 19 hotline number (833)597-2337.

While the business owner has the right to refuse business due to the state policy they ask that you do not call 911.

In a statement about the business owners’ right to refuse business, the Barren River Health Department tells 13 News.

“Based on the emergency regulation 902 kar 2:190e, Individuals that fail to follow the requirements of the executive order can lose access to business services.”

