Scattered Storms To Return Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Another hot day here in south-central Kentucky with highs in the lower 90′s. We expect temperatures to stay quite mild tonight and muggy as well. Overnight a shower is possible to the far north closer to The Ohio River. Thursday more scattered thunderstorms are possible across the region.

The scattered rain chances hang around from the next couple of days as does the heat and humidity. The weekend looks to be quite toasty with highs in the m id to lower 90′s. We won’t catch a break from the heat next week either, the trend looks to continue with heat, humidity, and scattered thunderstorms.

7 DAY FORECAST (WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.