Tech entrepreneur’s dismembered body found in luxury New York condo

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say the dismembered body of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur has been found inside his luxury Manhattan condo.

Fahim Saleh was found at around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.

Saleh was the chief executive officer of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018. The company confirmed his death on Twitter Wednesday and called him “a great leader.”

Authorities said a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery.

Police have made no arrests in the killing.

