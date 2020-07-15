Vehicle pursuit leads to felony charge in Edmonson County

EDMONSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 14, an Edmonson County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a van blow a stop sign at the intersection of Wilderness and Nolin Dam roads.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy followed the van and when it crossed over into the opposite lane, the deputy attempted a traffic stop.

Deputies say the driver, 51-year-old Arthur Bratcher, of Leitchfield, did not pull over or stop for lights or sirens, but continued on, accelerating to speeds of 80+ miles per hour. After a short pursuit, Bratcher pulled over.

The deputy said Bratcher smelled the strong odor of alcohol from the vehicle and Bratcher showed signs of impairment.

Bratcher was arrested and charged with:

· Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (felony)

· Operating Vehicle Under the Influence

· Disregarding Stop Sign.

Bratcher was taken to the Hart County Jail.

