Warren County School System provides update for 2020-2021 school year

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Warren County Superintendent provided a Facebook Live update Wednesday afternoon. According to the superintendent, the start date for the Warren County Public School System for in-person classes will begin on August 12. However, the school is monitoring COVID-19 cases and will push back the start date if it is recommended by state and health officials.

The school system is also providing two options for learning for the upcoming school year, this includes the traditional classroom setting and their online learning academy. They ask that parents or guardians fill out an Intent for 2020-2021 Learning Format form online by Friday, July 17 with your decision for your child to either attend school in person or online.

If you plan for your child to attend school in person they will be required along with staff to wear face-covering. There will be exemptions for medical conditions that prohibit staff or students from wearing face masks. They will also have masks on the buses and at all schools in case, your child leaves their mask at home.

Warren County Schools is also asking parents to take their child’s temperature before school, this includes before they get on a school bus. School officials will also be taking students’ temperatures once they enter the building.

If your child plans on riding the bus to school or home from school there might be a change in pick up or drop off times. The buses typically run two bus routes and will have to be sanitized and disinfected in between routes. This could add time to picking up or dropping off.

Students will also have to wear a face mask while riding on the bus and they will stagger students out if the bus is not at full capacity.

Warren County has now also added hand sanitizer stations on all of their busses.

Also, if your student regularly eats breakfast at school in the mornings this will also look different for the upcoming school year. The school district will be adding grab-and-go like stations to all of the schools and they plan on utilizing all spaces if possible for students to eat like the cafeteria and the gym to maintain social distancing.

In addition, lunch services will also look different and lunch periods could be longer. They plan on having a fewer number of students in the cafeteria at one time and will be sanitizing and disinfecting each table after it is used. Cafeterias will also have hand-washing stations.

Also, non-essential visitors will not be allowed in the building.

If parents chose the online learning academy for their child for the upcoming school system students in grades K-6 will be taught by teachers from the Warren County School system. Students in grades 7-12 will have help from an outside learning service Edgenuity along with assistance from teachers from Warren County.

