Warren County Sheriff’s Department says to be on the lookout for a man looking into vehicles

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says to be on the lookout for a man who’s been seen several times on video surveillance in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood trespassing through yards and looking into vehicles.

If anyone can identify him, the sheriff’s department would like to talk with him.

You can call (270) 842-1633 with any information.

