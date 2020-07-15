Advertisement

Warren County Sheriff’s Department says to be on the lookout for a man looking into vehicles

The Warren County Sheriff's Department says this man has been seen several times on video surveillance in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood trespassing through yards and looking into vehicles.
The Warren County Sheriff's Department says this man has been seen several times on video surveillance in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood trespassing through yards and looking into vehicles.
By Lauren Hanson
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says to be on the lookout for a man who’s been seen several times on video surveillance in the Mitchell Heights neighborhood trespassing through yards and looking into vehicles.

If anyone can identify him, the sheriff’s department would like to talk with him.

You can call (270) 842-1633 with any information.

