Backyard chicken ownership, gardening booming amid pandemic

By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

“At the start of the pandemic there definitely were shortages in the grocery stores, short-run, and there were supply chain disruptions because of the COVID,” said Butler County Extension Agent, Gregory Drake.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, an interest in raising chickens for farm fresh eggs and the number of backyard gardens is on the rise.

“We’ve always wanted to be dependent on ourselves and not on the store,” said first-time chicken owner, Nick Sanders.

Especially among first-timers getting in on the trend.

“Seeing that stuff fly off the shelves made us realize we need to do this quicker sooner than later,” said Sanders.

While the Sanders never raised chickens before, their poultry family quickly grew.

“It started with 10 and then ‘let’s get 6 more .. and then we buy 6 more and 6 more’ now we have 47,” said Nick and Kristen Sanders.

In addition, Nick says the garden is bigger than previous years and they’ve even begun experimenting canning their own fruits and veggies.

“With the garden and everything, it’s absolutely a healthier approach. We know exactly what we are putting in our bodies. You don’t know what you’re putting in your body with the stuff off the shelf anymore. You don’t have a clue,” said Nick.

Ensuring peace of mind during a time of many unknowns.

“If you’ve got the room and any kind of know-how, grow your own. It’s not hard,” said Nick.

Butler County Extension Agent Gregory Drake recommends first-time families starting their own gardens or backyard farming to check out resources at your local extension office.

