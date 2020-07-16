Bowling Green Police Department search for missing teen

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Police Department needs help to locate a missing teenager, Edouard Mukandama.

16-year-old Edouard (pronounced Edward) was last seen on Stonehenge earlier this afternoon.

Edouard is 16 years old, 5′6′' tall, and weighs 120 pounds, he was wearing an orange and gray striped shirt.

If you see Edouard or know where he is, call the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000, or 9-1-1.

