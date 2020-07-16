Advertisement

Crime Stoppers: Police continue to investigate assault, need to identify ‘person of interest’

By Gene Birk
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police continue to investigate an assault that took place last October. Meanwhile, authorities have a person of interest they hope to get help identifying in this Crime of the Week.

On October 27, 2019 at 12:53 a.m., police responded to a fight that involved several people at 416 East Main Avenue. Once on scene, they found a man and woman who had been assaulted.

The man had injuries that needed advanced medical care at Vanderbilt University Hospital, police said.

Through witness statements and video surveillance in a nearby area, police would like to identify and speak with a man in the surveillance video who appears to be a white male with a thin beard, and is believed to be in his early to mid-20′s.

The night of the assault he was wearing a brown or gold cowboy hat, blue jeans, and boots and was carrying a cane.

If you know anything about this man, or this assault, please call Southcentral Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, toll-free at 866-842-CLUE. Download their P3 tips app for your mobile device. You could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

