Death investigation on Magnolia Street in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating what they’re calling a ‘suspicious death.’

On Wednesday night before 9 p.m., police responded to a stabbing call on Magnolia Street.

Officials say a male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

It’s unclear what led up to this incident and eventual death.

This is a developing story, stay with 13 News.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.