Advertisement

Dee Givens signs with top Spanish Basketball League

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers forward Dee Givens (4) Marshall Thundering Herd at WKU Hilltoppers, February 20, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers forward Dee Givens (4) Marshall Thundering Herd at WKU Hilltoppers, February 20, 2020 at E.A. Diddle Arena(Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics | Steve Roberts/WKU Athletics)
By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Lady Topper basketball student-athlete Dee Givens will be continuing her basketball career beyond The Hill. The Lexington, Kentucky native has signed a contract with Club Baloncesto Bembibre out of Liga Femenina Endesa (LF Endesa), the top women’s basketball league in Spain.

“I’m very excited and blessed to have this opportunity to play in Spain and fulfill my dream of playing professional basketball,” said Givens. “I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it were not for Coach Collins, the coaching staff, Coach Hong, my teammates and everyone else who helped me along in my journey while I was on The Hill the past five years. I can’t wait to get started in Spain and excited to see where this next journey takes me.”

Givens was named All-Conference USA First Team in back-to-back seasons along with consecutive C-USA All-Defensive Team honors. She poured in 16.2 points per game in 2019-20 as the fifth leading scorer in C-USA. She also averaged 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. Her 69 total steals on the season were the most of any player in the league, marking the second consecutive season that Givens has led the conference in that category.

“We are so proud of Dee for getting this opportunity,” said WKU head coach Greg Collins. “She has worked tirelessly. While everyone knows Dee as a shooter and a defender, she has continued to work on developing her complete game. She is going to be a successful professional player and I can’t wait to root her on!”

Givens ended her career with 1,602 points which is the 14th most in Lady Topper history. She tied for the best career free throw percentage as a Lady Topper, shooting 84.1 percent from the charity stripe and leaves The Hill as the leader in games played, suiting up in the Red and White 138 times. She also made the third most career 3-pointers by a WKU player with 224 and had the fourth most career steals with 232.

Givens leaves WKU with two degrees in hand. She completed her bachelor’s and master’s degrees while playing with the Lady Toppers. She finished her master’s with a 4.0 GPA, earning her C-USA All-Academic Team honors. This season Givens earned the C-USA Winter Spirit of Service Award. The award is given to student-athletes in the league with significant community service endeavors, excellent academic standing and notable athletic achievements.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Carson Williams honored for success in the classroom

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Since transferring to WKU, he has been named to the WKU President’s List each of the last three semesters and also received the Conference USA Commissioner’s Medal in spring 2020.

Sports

Gaej Walker named a 2020 Doak Walker award candidate

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Walker is only 1-of-4 Conference USA tailbacks out of 76 initial candidates throughout the country.

Sports

Update on WKU Athletics’ COVID-19 Testing Protocol

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:20 PM CDT
With a large volume of sport programs returning this month, WKU Athletics in conjunction with its medical partners opted to perform COVID-19 antibody testing on returning student-athletes, coaches, and staff last week.

Sports

Bowling Green adaptive sports receives grant

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
The University of Kentucky has awarded funds to Bowling Green's adaptive sports program.

Latest News

Sports

Phil Steele Names 10 Hilltoppers to Preseason All-CUSA Teams

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:03 AM CDT
Phil Steele Publications announced its 2020 Preseason All-Conference USA Teams this week, and 10 WKU Football players were among those listed by the outlet.

Sports

Hilltoppers Announce Addition of Transfer Guard Luke Frampton

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
WKU Hilltopper Basketball head coach Rick Stansbury announced Monday the signing of transfer Luke Frampton (6-5, Guard).

Sports

Franklin-Simpson welcomes Jerred Long as new volleyball head coach

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
Frankin-Simpson High school has announced Jerred Long as the new head coach for the Lady Wildcats volleyball program.

Sports

Malone Earns Spot on 2020 Bednarik Award Watch List

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 1:19 PM CDT
The 2019 C-USA Defensive Player of the Year is receiving some much-deserved attention heading into the 2020 season.

Sports

Uniform guidelines will be crucial for college athletics to return this fall

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 7:34 PM CDT
|
By Hunter Smith
As the season nears, teams will soon be needing to follow the same rules concerning COVID-19.

Sports

Is the KY high school football season still in jeopardy of being canceled?

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Lightsy
Many questions loom around the 2020 high school football season