Gov. Beshear: Attorney General asks Boone Co. judge to void COVID-19 rules, regulations

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to the press at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

In a Facebook post by the governor Thursday morning he stated, “I just learned the attorney general is asking the Boone Circuit Court judge to void every COVID-19 rule or regulation, and prevent any future orders needed to respond to escalating cases. With no rules, there is no chance of getting kids back to school, we will lose over $10 billion in our economy and many Kentuckians will die. I hope everyone understands how scary and reckless this is.”

A hearing was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Boone County Justice Center while Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear appeals COVID-19 rulings on Florence Speedway and some other Northern Kentucky businesses, according to sister station Fox 19 in Cincinnati.

The appeal came after Boone County Circuit Court Judge Rick Brueggemann issued a restraining order against Beshear’s Public Rules, in turn, allowing the Speedway to open earlier this month.

Beshear is expected to hold a news conference at 4 p.m.

This story will be updated.

