Gov. Beshear provides COVID-19 update

Gov. Beshear gave the latest update Thursday on the surge of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear gave the latest update Thursday on the surge of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update Thursday afternoon on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“What we are seeing across the country is alarming,” Beshear said. “We are seeing state after state not just facing escalating cases but facing devastation.” The governor reported that Florida had run out of ICU beds Thursday.

Beshear discussed a case in Boone County in which Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Cameron tweeted about the testimony in court Thursday afternoon.

Gov. Beshear responded in a tweet of his own.

Gov. Beshear reported 413 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Those cases brought the total number of positive cases since the outbreak began to 21,683. The governor reported five new deaths which brought the death toll to 650.

Beshear said there were 13 children under the age of five among the cases Thursday with two infants aged 2 months.

“These kids are counting on us to do the right thing,” said Beshear.

Among the counties with new cases was Warren with 20. The governor thanked Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon for “doing the right thing and supporting these orders.”

Beshear also discussed the mask mandate again, saying he was seeing “really good compliance,” but that he was seeing retail employees taking unnecessary grief. He said people should be kind to each other.

Beshear said he was going to keep fighting no matter what rulings come out.

“At the end of the day I feel the weight of life and death. I don’t care what any score is on any decisions. What I care about is how many people we’ve saved by doing the right thing.”

