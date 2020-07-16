Gov. Beshear provides COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update Thursday afternoon on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.

“What we are seeing across the country is alarming,” Beshear said. “We are seeing state after state not just facing escalating cases but facing devastation.” The governor reported that Florida had run out of ICU beds Thursday.

Beshear discussed a case in Boone County in which Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked a judge to void COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Cameron tweeted about the testimony in court Thursday afternoon.

2) 43% of childcare centers face closure by November under the Governor’s executive order.



3) The government has the ability to regulate and provide for health measures without the Governor’s emergency orders.



(3/3) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron (@kyoag) July 16, 2020

Gov. Beshear responded in a tweet of his own.

There is much more at risk than a headline might lead you to believe. Don't let anyone try and mislead you. Here's the exact language from the attorney general's argument today: pic.twitter.com/pt8j7Jxf9H — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 16, 2020

Gov. Beshear reported 413 cases of COVID-19 Thursday. Those cases brought the total number of positive cases since the outbreak began to 21,683. The governor reported five new deaths which brought the death toll to 650.

Beshear said there were 13 children under the age of five among the cases Thursday with two infants aged 2 months.

“These kids are counting on us to do the right thing,” said Beshear.

Among the counties with new cases was Warren with 20. The governor thanked Warren County Judge Executive Mike Buchanon for “doing the right thing and supporting these orders.”

Beshear also discussed the mask mandate again, saying he was seeing “really good compliance,” but that he was seeing retail employees taking unnecessary grief. He said people should be kind to each other.

Per Gov. Beshear the mask mandate is in effect through a executive order and an emergency regulation. He added “No shoes, no shirt, no mask, no service.” @wbkotv — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) July 16, 2020

Beshear said he was going to keep fighting no matter what rulings come out.

“At the end of the day I feel the weight of life and death. I don’t care what any score is on any decisions. What I care about is how many people we’ve saved by doing the right thing.”

See our interactive COVID-19 Map here.

Watch the update below.

Coronavirus Update Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 Posted by WBKO Television on Thursday, July 16, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.