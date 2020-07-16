Green River Ferry will close temporarily on July 17 for maintenance

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will close to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday, July 17 for maintenance.

Work is scheduled to be performed on a portion of the boat. Ferry service will resume once the needed repairs have been completed.

To check the current status of the Green River Ferry operation, please call the Ferry Hotline at 270-758-2166 or follow Mammoth Cave National Park on Twitter or Facebook.

