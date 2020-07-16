Advertisement

Jonathan Vincent announced as the new principal of Warren East High School

Jonathan Vincent was announced as the new principal of Warren East High School
Jonathan Vincent was announced as the new principal of Warren East High School(none.)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Jonathan Vincent was announced as the new principal of Warren East High School during a special called site-based decision-making (SBDM) council meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Mr. Vincent currently serves as the assistant principal of WEHS where he began his career in education in 2005.  Throughout his tenure, he has served the Raider Community as a teacher, athletic director, dean of students, assistant principal and now principal. 

“In our community, Warren East High School is recognized for its ‘Raider Pride,’ and long-standing traditions that are sometimes generations deep.  I cannot think of an individual who recognizes that more than Mr. Jonathan Vincent,” stated Superintendent Rob Clayton. He began his career as a Raider and has never wavered in his commitment to the students, families, and community he serves.  I am confident that Mr. Vincent’s experience and deep connection with the Raider community will enable him to successfully lead during a very challenging time in K-12 education.  He has demonstrated the leadership capacity essential to building upon the school’s rich heritage and success.” 

“I am tremendously proud to be given the opportunity to continue my career at Warren East.  It has been a privilege to serve the Raider Nation for the past 15 years, and I look forward to leading our school community for many more.  It is an honor to be named the next school leader, and I am confident that together we can achieve great things and reach new heights,” says Mr. Vincent.

Students and families will have the opportunity to officially welcome Mr. Vincent as the new principal at the school’s open house on August 6th.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 531 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

News

Kentucky Supreme Court: Beshear’s executive orders will stand for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued the order today after two lower courts in Boone and Scott Counties blocked several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Former WBKO reporter shares COVID-19 experience from the hospital bed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former WBKO reporter, now a journalist in Savannah, shares her traumatic COVID-19 experience from the hospital bed.

News

Hart County School District announces reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Hart County Schools have announced two options for students to resume school during the 2020-2021 academic year.

News

WATCH - Heavy rainfall in some storms this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Download the First Alert weather app so you can track the storms as they develop!

Latest News

News

Praise in the Parking Lot at Ralph Bunche Center Lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
Praise in the Parking Lot at Ralph Bunche Center Lawn

News

Passport Health Plan to be purchased by competitor

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky-based Medicaid managed care company has agreed to be purchased by a competitor in a deal expected to preserve hundreds of jobs.

News

National Corvette Museum named Best Attraction for Car Lovers by USA Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The National Corvette Museum earned top honors in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Attraction for Car Lovers.

News

NKY judge blocks Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders on race tracks, child care, restaurants

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Boone County judge issued a late night temporary injunction blocking several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

WATCH - More humidity and storms for Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Scattered storms will develop as humid conditions continue.

News

Good News

Updated: 9 hours ago
Good News