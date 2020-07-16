Kentucky Board of Education gives new education commissioner Jason Glass a four-year contract

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO/AP) - The Kentucky Board of Education has given new education commissioner Jason Glass a four-year contract with an annual salary of $260,000.

The contract approved Wednesday begins Sept. 14.

Glass is a native of Brandenburg, Kentucky.

Since 2017, he has been superintendent of Colorado’s second largest school district, Jeffco Public Schools in the metro Denver area.

He will oversee Kentucky’s K-12 school system and its 650,000 students.

His appointment comes several months after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the state’s school board and installed 11 new members on his first day in office.

A lawsuit by former board members was dismissed.

