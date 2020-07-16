Man, woman arrested on drug charges in Ohio County

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 14, a joint investigation by the Ohio County Sheriff’s office, and the McLean County Sheriff’s office resulted in an arrest of a Hartford man and a woman from Centertown.

Following the investigation, Narvel Woods, of Hartford, and Felicia Shultz, of Centertown, were arrested.

Both were charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession of Marijuana, and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

In addition, Wood was charged with one count of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Greater Than 2 Grams of Methamphetamine), and one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Anabolic Steroid).

Both were taken to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.