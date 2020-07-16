Advertisement

Ohio County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

Ohio County has had 287 total confirmed cases as of July 16 since the start of the outbreak.
Ohio County has had 287 total confirmed cases as of July 16 since the start of the outbreak.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.

GRDHD reported eight additional cases in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 12 in Ohio County, one in Union county and two in Webster County. GRDHD said the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district was 1,192 at the time of the report with nineteen reported confirmed cases hospitalized. Of the 1,192 confirmed cases in the district, 117 (10%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 956 (80%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM July 16, 2020

CountyConfirmed
Cases		Recovered
Cases		Current
Hospitalizations		Ever
Hospitalized		Deaths
Daviess53244110507
Hancock3119230
Henderson2181800314
McLean3627041
Ohio2872156181
Union3026020
Webster5848190
Total1,1929561911713

