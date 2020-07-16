Ohio County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.

GRDHD reported eight additional cases in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 12 in Ohio County, one in Union county and two in Webster County. GRDHD said the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district was 1,192 at the time of the report with nineteen reported confirmed cases hospitalized. Of the 1,192 confirmed cases in the district, 117 (10%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 956 (80%).

GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM July 16, 2020

County Confirmed

Cases Recovered

Cases Current

Hospitalizations Ever

Hospitalized Deaths Daviess 532 441 10 50 7 Hancock 31 19 2 3 0 Henderson 218 180 0 31 4 McLean 36 27 0 4 1 Ohio 287 215 6 18 1 Union 30 26 0 2 0 Webster 58 48 1 9 0 Total 1,192 956 19 117 13

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.