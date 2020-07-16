Ohio County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WBKO) - The Green River District Health Department reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.
GRDHD reported eight additional cases in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 12 in Ohio County, one in Union county and two in Webster County. GRDHD said the total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district was 1,192 at the time of the report with nineteen reported confirmed cases hospitalized. Of the 1,192 confirmed cases in the district, 117 (10%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 956 (80%).
GRDHD COVID-19 Case Summary as of 9:00 AM July 16, 2020
|County
|Confirmed
Cases
|Recovered
Cases
|Current
Hospitalizations
|Ever
Hospitalized
|Deaths
|Daviess
|532
|441
|10
|50
|7
|Hancock
|31
|19
|2
|3
|0
|Henderson
|218
|180
|0
|31
|4
|McLean
|36
|27
|0
|4
|1
|Ohio
|287
|215
|6
|18
|1
|Union
|30
|26
|0
|2
|0
|Webster
|58
|48
|1
|9
|0
|Total
|1,192
|956
|19
|117
|13
