Ohio County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for sexual abuse

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - On July 14, detectives of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of a man accused of sexually abusing multiple females juveniles.

After executing a search warrant, it was discovered Jason Baker had abused multiple juveniles over the course of several years in Ohio County, the sheriff’s department said.

On July 15, Baker was located and arrested with the following; Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 years old Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, (2 counts).

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

