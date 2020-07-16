Scattered storms this afternoon across the Commonwealth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tracking storms this afternoon that could be strong, then we have more storms and heat for the week ahead!

Storms are already firing off this afternoon as the cold front pushes off to the east. This is a slow moving front and with that being said, threats of locally heavy rainfall which could result in localized flash flooding in a few spots are possible. Other threats from storms today include frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and small hail possible. Temperatures are in the 70s, 80s and 90s depending on location and when you factor the humidity in the air, it feels like the 90s to low 100s at times!!

This muggy air will be with us through the weekend as more hot conditions are expected along with more storm chances. Download the WBKO First Alert Weather app so you will be weather aware before the storms are in your vicinity!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 90. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 91. Low 74. Winds SW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. High 93. Low 73. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 107 (1980)

Record Low Today: 51 (1886)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

UV Index: 8 (High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: 25 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Moderate (Ozone Count: 30 / Small Particulate Count: 52)

Pollen: Low (2.7 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.72″ (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 33.42″ (+5.14″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

