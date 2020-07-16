Senator Mitch Mcconnell visits Rochester dam

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

Thursday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell visited the Rochester dam to survey the critical water source serving nearly 50,000 Kentuckians in the region.

According to the guest speakers, he has been an advocate for prioritizing the maintenance of this dam for access to safe drinking water.

“It looked like an unsolvable problem because of what if took to take care of this issue, but local leaders, local people taking the responsibility. Working with state leaders. Specifically working with leaders in Washington D.C. And not just me, the leader I get to work with one of the. One of the great criticisms I have heard in D.C about leader McConnell is that he does too much for Kentucky,” said Brett Guthrie, U.S. Representative.

Senator McConnell has helped mobilize federal funding for items ranging from studies, repairs, necessary renovations, and local economic development.

“What I enjoy most out of my job is projects like these. Taking care of the needs of Kentucky is the most important thing that I’m engaged in. Brett mentioned that I am the only one of the four congressional leaders not from New York or California, I am kind of proud of that. My job is to look out for middle America and the perfect example of it is right here behind us, and I have a great partner over in the house in Brett Guthrie to make sure it makes it all the way through the process,” said Senator Mitch Mcconnell.

The renovation project is due to be done in November.

