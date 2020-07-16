Advertisement

Storm Chances Return To End The Week

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Another hot day here in south-central Kentucky with highs in the lower 90′s. We expect temperatures to stay quite mild tonight and muggy as well. Overnight a shower is possible to the far north closer to The Ohio River. Thursday more scattered thunderstorms are possible across the region.

The scattered rain chances hang around from the next couple of days as does the heat and humidity. The weekend looks to be quite toasty with highs in the m id to lower 90′s. We won’t catch a break from the heat next week either, the trend looks to continue with heat, humidity, and scattered thunderstorms.

7 DAY FORECAST
7 DAY FORECAST(WBKO)

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Scattered storms this afternoon across the Commonwealth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We have been tracking the heat and the storm threat all day in southern Kentucky!

Weather

Tracking scattered storms for Thursday

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
An unsettled weather pattern has just started for us across the region!

Weather

WATCH - Return Of Scattered Storms

Updated: 18 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Scattered Storms To Return Thursday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Hot as we end the week with scattered storm chances on the rise

Latest News

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Storms to Return

Updated: 23 hours ago
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Last full dry day before summertime storms return

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat, humidity, and storm chances return for the region. The unsettled July weather pattern is back!

Weather

Sweltering heat has arrived in southern Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat and humidity arrives in southern Kentucky!

Weather

Roast And Toasty The Next Several Days

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heating up into the midweek, rain chances return late in the week.

Weather

WATCH - Muggy For The Overnight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Getting A Bit Toasty

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Warmer weather is on the way to end the week.