Advertisement

The Green River District Health Department reports 29 additional COVID-19 cases

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(MGN)
By Harrison Valk
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

On Thursday, July 16, 2020, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – 8 in Daviess County, 1 in Hancock County, 2 in Henderson County, 12 in Ohio County and 2 in Webster County.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 1,192. Nineteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized. Of the 1,192 confirmed cases in the district, 117 (10%) have required hospitalization. The district-wide total of recovered cases is now 956 (80%).

The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 21,083 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 648 statewide deaths.

“It is more important now than ever that you use good judgment and follow our recommendations to protect yourself and your family. The virus is still out there. Practice the three “W’s”: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance,” said Clay Horton, GRDHD Public Health Director. “We encourage anyone who has been in crowds, had close contact with people in public or traveled recently to get tested.”

COVID-19 Testing: The health department is offering free COVID-19 testing. To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org, and follow the COVID-19 Test prompts. You must be preregistered to be tested.

COVID-19 Guidance: The health department wants to reinforce this guidance with the community:

 Stay home, avoid crowds and social distance.

 Avoid close contact with people who are sick (fever, cough, sneeze, and difficulty breathing).

 To avoid close contact, stay at least 6 feet away from others.

 Wear a cloth face cover when you have to go out in public.

 Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

 Stay home when you are sick.

 Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

 To avoid coughing into your hands, you can cough into your elbow.

 Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

 Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

 If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.

If you are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, or feel you have a medical emergency, call your health care provider. Adults over 60 and people who have severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease seem to be at higher risk for more serious COVID-19 illness. Those individuals should be extra vigilant and stay home. To help answer the community’s questions about COVID-19, the Kentucky Department for Public health has set up a website with the latest guidance and information for Kentucky residents – www.kycovid19.ky.gov. The public can also call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at 800-7225725.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials, US, UK, Canada say

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA Associated Press
The three nations alleged the hacking group known as Cozy Bear, said to be part of the Russian intelligence service, is attacking research institutions involved in coronavirus vaccine development.

Coronavirus

Rising coronavirus infections threaten US economic recovery

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Hope early this month that the country had made it through the worst of the pandemic has been shaken and the rising number of infected Americans threatens to push what appeared to be a recovering nation into critical condition.

Coronavirus

Tourists facing restrictions amid fears of new virus spikes

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By ARITZ PARRA, MIKE CORDER and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Bars may be off the menu and many schools look set to remain closed for months to come as the new coronavirus causes more illness and death in many countries and the U.S. South and West.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear provides COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update Thursday afternoon on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.

National

COVID cases skyrocket across the US

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Almost 40 states are seeing an increase in COVID cases, this as hospital beds are filling up in some states, and the debate over mandating masks continues.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Walgreens, Target, Publix join list of stores mandating masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
They join a growing list of retailers requiring face coverings at all of their locations.

Coronavirus

Broken heart syndrome spikes during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Stress and anxiety can wreak havoc on our bodies and we’re certainly seeing the impact during the age of COVID-19. A small study says emotional stress can lead to a broken heart.

National Politics

Trump’s grand GOP convention plans shrink as virus surges

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
The Republican National Committee is sharply restricting attendance on three of the four nights of its convention in Jacksonville, Florida, next month, as it looks for ways to move forward with the event while coronavirus cases are spiking in the state.

Coronavirus

Ohio County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.

National Politics

Barr says US now overly reliant on Chinese goods, services

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
The United States has become overly reliant on Chinese goods and services, including face masks, medical gowns and other protective equipment designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Attorney General William Barr said Thursday.

Coronavirus

Frustrated by coronavirus? Iceland wants to help by letting you scream

Updated: 3 hours ago
Its tourism board has a website where you can record your screams, and listen to other people’s screams as well.