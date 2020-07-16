Advertisement

Thursday Evening Weather

By Matthew Stephens
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A passing frontal boundary will keep scattered storms in the area this evening and Friday. High’s tomorrow will climb to 90 w/ heat indices in the mid 90s. A few isolated storms are possible each afternoon over the weekend, but chances will be minimal. High’s Saturday and Sunday will also reach the lower 90s. Better rain chances return by the first of next week.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More heat, humidity and storm chances!

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We are tracking the unsettled weather pattern continue across the region!

Weather

Thursday Evening Weather

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matthew Stephens and Matthew Stephens
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Scattered storms this afternoon across the Commonwealth

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
We have been tracking the heat and the storm threat all day in southern Kentucky!

Weather

Tracking scattered storms for Thursday

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
An unsettled weather pattern has just started for us across the region!

Latest News

Weather

Storm Chances Return To End The Week

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The heat continues to the end of the week along with some storms chances.

Weather

WATCH - Return Of Scattered Storms

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Scattered Storms To Return Thursday

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Hot as we end the week with scattered storm chances on the rise

Weather

WATCH - Scattered Storms to Return

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT
The latest news and weather.

Weather

Last full dry day before summertime storms return

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat, humidity, and storm chances return for the region. The unsettled July weather pattern is back!

Weather

Sweltering heat has arrived in southern Kentucky

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Ethan Emery
The heat and humidity arrives in southern Kentucky!