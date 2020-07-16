Todd Stewart still ‘optimistic’ the Hilltoppers will play football this fall

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Football is on the minds of many WKU Hilltopper fans. As the start of the season gets closer and closer, many wonder will college football take place this fall. Well, as of now the man at the head of the athletics department on the hill believes we will be able to watch the Tops play in 2020.

“Based on a number of things I remain optimistic that we can play,” said WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart. “First and foremost our players want to play. They are very excited to be back on campus. They have made it abundantly clear that they feel comfortable and that they want to play.”

WKU has already had to cancel its game against the Indiana Hoosiers. This decision came after the Big Ten decided to play against teams in their conference only.

Stewart believes that this solution is a better one than teams not playing football at all.

“My initial answer is that I am a fan of the way things are and that is the twelve game season. With that being said I am a fan of a football season being played under a different format versus no football season being played. So if things change and they look a little bit different but we are still able to have a season, to me that is a lot better than having no season.”

Todd Stewart and the athletics department are still planning to start the season on time, but are also prepared for any delays that may occur.

“My preference is to kick it off on September 3 against Chattanooga as we are scheduled to. But if that doesn’t happen, and we have to alter that, if we have to move it back I am still in favor of any scenario that enables us to play a season versus one that doesn’t.”

For Stewart safety is the number one concern, but he also wants the student-athletes to be able to get back to the sport that they love.

“I know what they have done to put themselves in the position that they are in. For them not to be able to compete would be very unfortunate.”

