Tracking scattered storms for Thursday

Some storms could be on the stronger side late this morning and early afternoon!
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Storm chances have returned to the region, but the heat stays with us as we head into the latter part of the week.

We have been keeping an eye on a cold front that is slowly moving through the area later today. There isn’t a lot of moisture with it at the moment as the cool air overnight allowed the storms to fall apart late. However, with the sun rising and giving us warmer conditions, the daytime heating will allow more energy to develop later this morning into the early afternoon. The main threat for any storm that develops today will be locally heavy rainfall which could result in localized flash flooding in a few spots. Other threats from storms today include frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, gusty winds and small hail possible.

Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures near average into the upper 80s to low 90s. However, when you factor the humidity that is in the region, it will feel like the upper 90s to low 100s at times so stay hydrated if you are outside for a long period of time. This muggy air will be with us through the weekend as more hot conditions are expected along with more storm chances. Stay dry and stay cool!

We are tracking a cold front that is dry now, but will bring more storms later this morning and afternoon in southern Kentucky.
We are tracking a cold front that is dry now, but will bring more storms later this morning and afternoon in southern Kentucky.(WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 90. Low 74. Winds SW at 6 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. High 91. Low 74. Winds SW at 7 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. High 93. Low 73. Winds SW at 5 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 107 (1980)

Record Low Today: 51 (1886)

Normal High: 90

Normal Low: 68

Sunrise: 5:39 a.m.

Sunset: 8:04 p.m.

UV Index: 10 (Very High) - Burn Time if Unprotected: Less Than 15 minutes

Air Quality: Good / Good (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Count: n/a)

Pollen: Low (2.7 for Grass)

Mold: Low

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 93

Yesterday’s Low: 68

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.72″ (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 33.42″ (+5.14″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0.0″

