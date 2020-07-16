UPDATE: Man arrested after child injured by gunshot wound

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

UPDATE: An arrest has been made at the residence where a toddler was shot Thursday.

A search of the home turned up two handguns, drugs, scales, and a bullet projectile was found as well.

Man arrested after child injured by gunshot wound (Warren County Sheriff's Office)

Isaiah Richardson was arrested and charged with Criminal Abuse 2nd, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing and the WCSO asks anyone with any information into the shooting to please call 270-842-1633

------

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a toddler with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just after 4 p.m. EMS were called to an apartment complex at Evon Way near the Plum Springs community.

Sheriff Brett Hightower says the child is under 5 years old and sustained an accidental gunshot wound to the leg.

The child was life-flighted to an area hospital.

Deputies are currently in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the residence to determine what caused the incident.

We will update this story with details as they are available.

CURRENTLY at the scene of where Warren County Sherrif’s Office says they’re investigating a toddler who has been shot. Working to get more details >> We’ll live with you on 13 News at 5. pic.twitter.com/EYDbilEalq — Brandon Jarrett (@Brandon13News) July 16, 2020

