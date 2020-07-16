Advertisement

WEHS names new principal

Jonathan Vincent served as the assistant principal Warren East High School
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Warren County, Ky. (WBKO) -

Jonathan Vincent has been announced as the new principal of Warren East High School.

Vincent currently serves as the assistant principal of WEHS where he began his career in education in 2005.

Throughout his tenure, he has served the Raider Community as a teacher, athletic director, dean of students, assistant principal and now principal.

“In our community, Warren East High School is recognized for its ‘Raider Pride,’ and long-standing traditions that are sometimes generations deep. I cannot think of an individual who recognizes that more than Mr. Jonathan Vincent,” stated Superintendent Rob Clayton. He began his career as a Raider and has never wavered in his commitment to the students, families, and community he serves. I am confident that Mr. Vincent’s experience and deep connection with the Raider community will enable him to successfully lead during a very challenging time in K-12 education. He has demonstrated the leadership capacity essential to building upon the school’s rich heritage and success.”

“I am tremendously proud to be given the opportunity to continue my career at Warren East. It has been a privilege to serve the Raider Nation for the past 15 years, and I look forward to leading our school community for many more. It is an honor to be named the next school leader, and I am confident that together we can achieve great things and reach new heights,” says Mr. Vincent.

Students and families will have the opportunity to officially welcome Mr. Vincent as the new principal at the school’s open house on August 6th.

