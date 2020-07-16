Advertisement

WKU celebrates construction milestone for Commons at Helm Library

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -On Wednesday, several officials gathered at the construction site of Helm Library on WKU’s campus. Workers lifted a major support beam into place, marking a big milestone for the project.

“It is exciting to watch this historic building transform yet again to serve future generations of WKU students,” WKU President Dr. Timothy Caboni said.

Dr. Caboni along with others involved with the project signed the beam before it was put into place.

“I gave some thought into what it is I would write on that beam, and so I wrote down, ‘to all the future WKU students, I hope your lives are transformed by the conversations you have in this building. That’s what this project is about,‘” Caboni said.

The new design of the library allows for more natural light and adds multi-function social spaces for students and faculty. Designers are installing 14 skylights, as well as hanging on to some of the building’s history. It will display historic pictures and expose parts of the former Big Red Barn basketball court.

“One of the visions of the project was to be ‘the windows to the world.' The original building was about looking inward because it was a sporting event. But now that it’s a library, we really had it turn inside out, so those windows became a critical part to meet the committee’s design vision,” explained David Broz who is the president Gensler, the design firm working with the university.

Construction of the new and improved library is expected to be completed by the Fall 2021 semester.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Jonathan Vincent announced as the new principal of Warren East High School

Updated: moments ago
|
By Allison Baker
Students and families will have the opportunity to officially welcome Mr. Vincent as the new principal at the school’s open house on August 6th.

News

Senator Mitch Mcconnell visits Rochester dam

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kaley Skaggs
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell visited Rochester dam to survey the critical water source serving nearly 50,000 Kentuckians in the region.

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear provides COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear provided the latest update Thursday afternoon on the fight against COVID-19 in Kentucky.

News

Green River Ferry will close temporarily on July 17 for maintenance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River Ferry in Mammoth Cave National Park will close to all traffic between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday, July 17 for maintenance.

Coronavirus

Ohio County reports 12 additional COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The Green River District Health Department reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Education and Workforce Development Cabinet releases June 2020 unemployment report

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allison Baker
Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary June 2020 unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet (EWDC).

Weather

Scattered storms this afternoon across the Commonwealth

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Emery
We have been tracking the heat and the storm threat all day in southern Kentucky!

News

WATCH - Storms developing this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
We are keeping an eye on storms today across the Commonwealth!

News

Orchestra Kentucky's 20th Anniversary Outdoor Concert August 28th

Updated: 4 hours ago
Orchestra Kentucky's 20th Anniversary Outdoor Concert August 28th

News

Gov. Beshear: Attorney General asks Boone Co. judge to void COVID-19 rules, regulations

Updated: 5 hours ago
A hearing was scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Boone County Justice Center.

News

Brownsville issues boil water advisory

Updated: 7 hours ago
The City of Brownsville issued a boil water advisory Thursday morning.