WKU Housing and Residence Life has trial run for safety measures being implemented for students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Housing and Residence Life staff have implemented numerous changes to make the move-in process as safe as possible, as Amy Bingham explains in this week’s View from the Hill.

“So we thought we would drive through and show students what they can expect this August alright?”

WKU’s move-in process will look a lot different for Fall 2020.

“I’m gonna let them touchless scan that for me.”

Students will be assigned a time to come to either Parking Structure two or three. They will be emailed a barcode to be scanned and pick up their room key.

This curbside system has been tested twice already with the arrival of student-athletes.

“Even though these are small groups we are running them through the exact same process that we will use for our large special program move-ins in August.”

Programs like Master Plan, Honors H-4, ISEC Academy, and Greek recruitment will have dedicated move-in days.

In addition, to curbside check-in, students can also sign up for “Top, Drop and Go.”

“It is designed for students who want to come to campus between August 1 and 11th. They’ll have their own time slot appointment at their hall. Have an hour to move their belongings in.”

Those who choose Top Drop and Go would lock their belongings in their room and return to campus at a later date.

“We know our students and families are very concerned about social distancing and trying to protect themselves as much as possible so we think that it’s a good option. Students can see what they’re most comfortable with and can choose what’s best for them.”

For Volleyball player Paige Briggs, she’s thrilled to be back on the hill for the first time since March.

"Excited to be around my teammates and coaches and just play with them again."

“It’s been really organized, it was easy to figure out where to go so that part of it has been really smooth.”

Smooth and safe, that’s what Housing and Residence Life is hoping for by making these necessary changes.

“We’re expanding it to about a 23-day move-in process so it’s gonna be a marathon this time instead of sprints.”

If you would like more information about the move-in options, log onto wku.edu/housing/restart.

