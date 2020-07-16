Advertisement

WKU President optimistic about starting fall 2020 semester

Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

In-person classes at Western Kentucky University are still scheduled to start on August 24th. You can click here to find more information about the Big Red Restart Plan. Students will attend class in-person or online until November 20th. After a week off for Thanksgiving break, they will finish their classes virtually.

“For us to be successful as a community, we can’t ignore this virus. We have to learn to live beside it, and that’s what we’re gonna do as a University,” WKU President Dr. Timothy Caboni said.

M.A.S.T.E.R Plan is on the calendar as well but will look different this year.

“We can’t wait for our freshman class, it’s looking like a great entering class to be here in August. We’re going to do M.A.S.T.E.R Plan in a different way, and it’s going to be an amazing fall semester,” Dr. Caboni stated.

The president has been keeping a close eye on COVID-19 cases in the area, encouraging the community to pitch in and help stop the spread.

“So I’m really excited about today’s coronavirus daily cases. It looks like today the daily case rate is going down. Now, these fluctuate over time,” Caboni said. “But I think it’s really important for all of us to do our part. If you’re out, wear a mask, socially distance, wash your hands, because our students and our community desperately want WKU to come back.”

Dr. Caboni also thanked students and faculty for being helpful during the transition. The University is being flexible for those who choose to learn from home.

“For our students, and faculty and staff, number one, thank you for the tremendous work you’ve all done to help us be back on the hill in August. To our students, who are working hard to create a mix of in-person, face-to-face, hybrid, online, high-flex courses so that everybody gets a choice about how they want to continue their education this fall,” Dr. Caboni said.

University officials are taking extra precautions such as putting up plexiglass and other types of barriers around campus. Students will also have to wear masks and stay six feet apart.

