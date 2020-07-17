Advertisement

Barren River District Health Department confirms 2,770 cases of COVID-19 in the district

Ohio County has had 287 total confirmed cases as of July 16 since the start of the outbreak.
Ohio County has had 287 total confirmed cases as of July 16 since the start of the outbreak.(MGN)
By Ana Medina
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

The Barren River District Health Department has confirmed 2,770 cases of COVID-19 in the Barren River District, 2,131 of which have recovered.

Our district has 67 deaths reported from COVID-19.

See the breakdown of numbers by county below. Please note that a decrease in numbers is due to the county of residence being corrected/updated from what was previously reported.

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESRECOVEREDDEATHS
BARREN1451022
BUTLER27018914
EDMONSON846212
HART54420
LOGAN26719616
METCALFE15112
SIMPSON94733
WARREN1,8411,45618
TOTAL2,7702,13167

What is Contact Tracing and How Does it Help? The Barren River District Health Department is accustomed to doing contact tracing as part of their routine communicable disease investigation process. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been conducting contact tracing to slow the spread of the disease in our communities. Contact Tracing is key to safely get back to work while also kick-starting the economy.

 Public Health workers reach out to individuals who have COVID-19 to assess their situation, provide helpful resources, and ask about any recent in-person contacts who may have been exposed to the disease.

 Recent in-person contacts are notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are offered instructions and connected to local resources. Individuals receive follow-up calls to see how they are doing and gather any new information.

 By following the instructions provided by Public Health workers, contacts help stop the spread of COVID-19 and save the lives of Kentuckians.

Contact Tracing and Patient Privacy: In order to protect patients’ confidentiality, contacts will not be told the identity of the person who may have exposed them. They will be told what they need to do to care for themselves, reduce the risk to others, and protect their communities from any further exposure.

Contact Tracers will never ask you for personal financial information, money, or your passwords. This confidential statewide system will allow us to follow where a virus may travel … across county lines or beyond … so we can warn people and stop the further viral spread.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department says we must continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, the state, and Governor Andy Beshear. Practicing social distancing is the most important method for staying healthy. They urge Barren River residents to stay at home and leave only for essential items such as groceries and medications. When possible, choose online ordering, delivery, and curbside pickup services to obtain these items.

Here are 10 steps to fight COVID-19 from Governor Andy Beshear:

 Stay healthy at home. Leave only for essential items such as groceries once a week.

 Avoid crowds and gatherings. Avoid crowds of any size, including home visits, recreational areas, or crowded shopping locations.

 Practice social distancing. Maintain six feet between yourself and others at all times.

 Know when to seek care. Follow the “When to Seek Care” guidelines available at https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

 Stay up-to-date through reliable resources such as KYCOVID19.KY.GOV and barrenriverhealth.org.

 Wash hands and surfaces frequently. Use warm water and soap and wash hands for at least 20 seconds. Disinfect regularly used surfaces multiple times a day.

 Apply for benefits. Kentucky has expanded unemployment benefits. If you have not applied, visit KCC.KY.GOV.

 Prioritize mental health. Seek out virtual social opportunities and maintain a daily routine.

 Only travel for essential items. Avoid carpooling and public transit. The safest place for you and others is at home.

 Report non-compliance. If you see individuals or businesses not complying with COVID-19 guidelines, report to the KYSAFER hotline at 1-833-597-2337 or online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER.

For questions about COVID-19, call Kentucky’s COVID-19 Hotline at (800) 722-5725, BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039, visit www.barrenriverhealth.org/covid-19-information, or https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

To report non-compliance, call Kentucky’s Non-Compliance Reporting Hotline at 1-833-597-2337, report online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Labor/KYSAFER, or call BRDHD’s COVID-19 Information Line at 270-781-8039.

Copyright 2020 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 531 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

News

Kentucky Supreme Court: Beshear’s executive orders will stand for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued the order today after two lower courts in Boone and Scott Counties blocked several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Former WBKO reporter shares COVID-19 experience from the hospital bed

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former WBKO reporter, now a journalist in Savannah, shares her traumatic COVID-19 experience from the hospital bed.

News

Hart County School District announces reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Hart County Schools have announced two options for students to resume school during the 2020-2021 academic year.

News

WATCH - Heavy rainfall in some storms this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Download the First Alert weather app so you can track the storms as they develop!

Latest News

News

Praise in the Parking Lot at Ralph Bunche Center Lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
Praise in the Parking Lot at Ralph Bunche Center Lawn

News

Passport Health Plan to be purchased by competitor

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky-based Medicaid managed care company has agreed to be purchased by a competitor in a deal expected to preserve hundreds of jobs.

News

National Corvette Museum named Best Attraction for Car Lovers by USA Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The National Corvette Museum earned top honors in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Attraction for Car Lovers.

News

NKY judge blocks Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders on race tracks, child care, restaurants

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Boone County judge issued a late night temporary injunction blocking several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

WATCH - More humidity and storms for Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Scattered storms will develop as humid conditions continue.

News

Good News

Updated: 9 hours ago
Good News