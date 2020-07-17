Combs and Gentry to serve as co-ADs for Warren East

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With former athletic director Jonathan Vincent now the principal of Warren East High School, boys’ basketball head coach Brandon Combs and assistant baseball coach Todd Gentry will serve as co-ADs.

Combs has worked as an assistant AD under Vincent for six years.

“He’s kind of the main coach going forward, coach Combs will be,” said Vincent. “He’ll go to the meetings, he’ll represent us at KHSAA. Coach Gentry will help with the day to day things during the basketball season. He’ll also attend the meetings. But right now they’re co-AD’s.

Combs will still maintain his role with Raider Basketball. Vincent said the years’ Combs has spent as an assistant AD have allowed him to step into the lead role and expects Raider athletics to continue without a hitch.

“Both of them already have some experience,” Vincent said. “They already got a few years under their belt. So we shouldn’t miss a beat at all.”

Vincent said Combs and Gentry will have other coaches to assist them as well.

Vincent has been at Warren East for 15 years, serving as athletic director for 14. Vincent replaces Jonathan Williams who left to take the principal job at Edmonson County High School.

Throughout his tenure, he has served the Raider Community as a teacher, athletic director, dean of students, assistant principal and now principal. https://t.co/fDnKncGQ6B — WBKO Television (@wbkotv) July 16, 2020

“It’s an honor to be selected as the principal here at Warren East High School,” said Vincent. “It’s a school that I’ve grown to love dearly over the 15 years that I’ve been here. I definitely don’t take the role lightly, being named the principal.”

Along with the athletic director, Vincent has served as the school’s assistant principal for the last two years. Prior to that, Vincent was the dean of students for three years.

“I’ve been an administrator here,” Vincent said. I’ve been able to learn under two different head principals. I’ve worked with three different assistant principals. So we learn from each other and you take what you learn into that role as principal.”

Vincent said he will miss many of the day-to-day activities, but most of all, the constant interaction with the other ADs of the 4th Region.

“This region I believe is the closest in the state of ADs,” Vincent said. So, I’m going to miss talking to them on a daily basis. I got so many texts from our ADs just congratulating me and that meant a lot. They’re a great group of guys.”

Vincent said values relationships and hopes that no matter how his role changes, the relationships that he’s built will remain.

“To me, one of the biggest things in life is your relationships,” Vincent said.

Vincent is looking forward to seeing the students and community Warren East Grow as much as possible.

