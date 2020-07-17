Decorated retired local teacher, Ky. Board of Education member Patrice McCrary weighs in on school reopening

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - “I lose sleep at night with the idea that someone is falling victim to COVID within our schools. Whether its a teacher or support staff, a bus driver. I lose sleep over that thinking about that at night. It’s a very real concern,” said retired local teacher and member of the Kentucky Board of Education, Patrice McCrary.

Warren County Public Schools are giving parents two options for when school is set to resume next month, in-person and virtually. Parents have until Friday, July 17th to make the decision.

McCrary says this is a decision that the school needs time to properly prepare for.

“As a parent, I would think I need more time, I need more time to make this decision but here is the reality we are a month out of warren county public schools starting. so some decisions need to be made -- I’m taking decisions beyond what the parent needs to make right now. Our schools have to know what the staffing needs to look like. we need to prepare for the classes how they are going to be set up.”

For parents choosing to send their children in-person, McCrary says schools are taking utmost caution to conform to state guidelines

“It involves excessive cleaning, we are going to have to be meticulous about the cleaning. It’s as simple as not having water fountains open. Students will be able to bring their own water bottles in. It will mean masks, asking students to wear masks,” said McCrary.

Patrice says opening week should be all hands on deck, that’s why she’s visiting Cumberland Trace Elementary where she taught at for over 2 decades.

