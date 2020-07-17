Advertisement

Former WBKO reporter shares COVID-19 experience from the hospital bed

Former WBKO reporter battling COVID-19
Former WBKO reporter battling COVID-19(WBKO)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The coronavirus pandemic has touched a reporter at our sister station in Savannah Georgia at WTOC. Reporter and Sports Anchor Lyndsey Gough has been battling the virus for several weeks and is in the hospital. Lyndsey worked as an anchor and reporter at the station from 2015-2016.

Since her diagnosis, Lyndsey has been sharing her experience on social media.

🚨LONG POST ABOUT MY BATTLE WITH COVID-19 AHEAD🚨 Hello everyone, it’s been a bit! For those who don’t know, I...

Posted by Lyndsey Gough on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

“I call this my tree of life. It’s just my IV,” said Lyndsey.

Lyndsey Gough has gotten very familiar with this hospital room over the past week. It’s not the usual setting for her.

"From Tybee Island. In Brunswick. In Beaufort…"

The WTOC Sports Anchor and Reporter tested positive for coronavirus on June 30, shortly after her 27th birthday.

“I felt really sick, probably the sickest I’d ever been for about a week.” Her symptoms improved during her quarantine, but that upswing suddenly ended in the second week when pain in her abdomen became severe.

"It was almost unbearable. I had a hard time sitting up and laying down. I almost passed out when I took my dog out."

She went to the emergency room where doctors believed she had appendicitis.

“My surgeon said the COVID had been like a lightning strike to my abdomen.”

Gough says she was told they normally wouldn’t operate on a COVID-positive patient because of the risk, but with her, they had no choice.

“Having to call my mom and tell her that they’re taking me back for emergency surgery in an hour and I can’t have anybody here because I am COVID positive, it’s been really scary.”

Gough had her appendix and part of her colon removed late last Thursday night. She’s been recovering in the hospital ever since. She hasn’t been able to eat anything since the surgery and had a tube in her throat for several days. Because she’s still COVID-positive, Lyndsey can’t have visitors.

“Just me and my bed.”

Besides the short visits she gets from the nurses and doctors throughout the day, she’s been alone. While in recovery, Gough has been live tweeting her experience.

“As a journalist, I’ve covered COVID stories. In the spirit of transparency, let me quote, unquote, cover my own story.”

Those tweets have now gained national attention, something Lyndsey hopes helps her message land.

“What is it you hope people take from this,” WTOC’s Jake Wallace asked Lyndsey.

“You have to take this seriously, because you don’t know,” she said. “Oh it only effects old people, or oh it’s just like the flu. It’s not. Even if you don’t think the mask helps or that it’s uncomfortable, it’s a lot better than all this. I promise.”

Her doctors have told her she may not have had appendicitis. It may have just been an impact from COVID.

Despite that, Lyndsey feels like she’s starting to turn a corner. She tested positive for coronavirus a week ago and is awaiting another test, one she hopes this time will be negative.

“I can’t wait to go outside and be in my own bed.”

While she hopes others learn from her experience, Lyndsey says she's picked up some lessons about herself.

“I can take a lot more than I thought I could. And I’m definitely not going to take my health for granted.”

You can follow along Lyndsey’s journey by following her on Twitter. To donate to her to help with medical bills, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Gov. Beshear reports 531 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 8 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

News

Kentucky Supreme Court: Beshear’s executive orders will stand for now

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued the order today after two lower courts in Boone and Scott Counties blocked several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Hart County School District announces reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
Hart County Schools have announced two options for students to resume school during the 2020-2021 academic year.

News

WATCH - Heavy rainfall in some storms this afternoon

Updated: 3 hours ago
Download the First Alert weather app so you can track the storms as they develop!

Latest News

News

Praise in the Parking Lot at Ralph Bunche Center Lawn

Updated: 3 hours ago
Praise in the Parking Lot at Ralph Bunche Center Lawn

News

Passport Health Plan to be purchased by competitor

Updated: 4 hours ago
A Kentucky-based Medicaid managed care company has agreed to be purchased by a competitor in a deal expected to preserve hundreds of jobs.

News

National Corvette Museum named Best Attraction for Car Lovers by USA Today

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBKO News Staff
The National Corvette Museum earned top honors in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for Best Attraction for Car Lovers.

News

NKY judge blocks Beshear’s COVID-19 executive orders on race tracks, child care, restaurants

Updated: 7 hours ago
A Boone County judge issued a late night temporary injunction blocking several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

WATCH - More humidity and storms for Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Scattered storms will develop as humid conditions continue.

News

Good News

Updated: 9 hours ago
Good News