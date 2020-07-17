Friday Evening Weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

A few more scattered storms are possible this evening, as a stationary frontal boundary remains in the area. Lows tonight will fall into the mid 70s with continued muggy conditions. Most storm activity should diminish after sunset. Saturday, while still hot, looks to be much more dry. Just a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, with muggy conditions. Excessive heat builds in for Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 90s and heat indices near 100. More chances for widespread rains return by the middle of next week

