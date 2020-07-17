Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 531 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 8 deaths

Gov. Beshear shared the latest numbers in the fight against the coronavirus.
Gov. Beshear shared the latest numbers in the fight against the coronavirus.(MGN)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear shares the latest update on COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

The governor started the briefing discussing the Kentucky Supreme Court order to allow his executive orders to remain in effect for now.

“Until about an hour, an hour and a half ago, we faced a horribly uncertain future,” said Beshear.

The governor said he wasn’t excited because the decision could be perceived as a win, rather he was relieved.

“I’m relieved because I’ve sat up the last two nights not sleeping, worried about how many people would die if we didn’t have any types of rules in place,” Beshear said.

Gov. Beshear reported 531 new COVID-19 cases Friday. He reminded everyone that those numbers are at least 10 days behind due to the way COVID-19 infections progress. The new cases brought the state’s total to 21,605.

Beshear said the infection rate was 4.1%, and when the rate reaches 5%, rollbacks to previous stages are considered.

The governor reported eight deaths raising the death toll to 653.

Among the new cases were 10 children under the age of five.

Watch below.

Coronavirus Update

Gov. Beshear provides an update on COVID-19

Posted by WBKO Television on Friday, July 17, 2020

