Hart County School District announces reopening plan

MUNFORDVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Hart County Schools have announced two options for students to resume school during the 2020-2021 academic year starting.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the school district said there would be both a traditional in-person option and Hart County Virtual Academy which would require daily participation in accordance with a virtual student schedule.

Students attending in-person would be on a 5-day schedule and would need to adhere to all guidelines including the wearing of masks (students in grades 1-12) and social distancing. Temperature checks as well as other health and safety guidelines will be in effect.

Hart County’s first day of school is August 25.

