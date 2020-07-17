Advertisement

Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Melinda Thompson

By Allison Baker
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -A small gathering to relive the glory days of high school on the strip in Glasgow turned into so much more for the local community.

"As far as the cruise strip that was something that when I was a teenager you know I would cruise along the cruise strip in Glasgow and generations before us did it too, it is no longer in existence but she kind of brought it back for one night recently," said Candi Turner, friend.

Melinda Thompson and her friend had a great idea to bring back the strip but when the event began to grow in popularity Melinda thought why not make this event a fundraiser.

“I picked the date and time and the next thing I know I made it Facebook official I made it into an event page and all of a sudden we have over 100 people showing interest to this cruising the strip so I was like Cory man this is huge I was like maybe we need to maybe turn this to a fundraiser and see if we can make something good out of it,” said Melinda Thompson, hero.

That is exactly what Melinda did, each cruiser had to bring a can donation to enjoy the night on the strip and the event turned out to be a major success.

“it turned out to be probably I would say every bit of 500 cars there-- I would say every bit 500 plus people that showed up. We had over 900 food items donated and actually had cash donated as well I think we had about 200 dollars turned in and we took that cash and turned around and bought more groceries,” added Thompson.

In total Melinda had the opportunity to donate to the community relief program, Crossland Community Church, and Saint Helens Catholic Church in Glasgow from all the can items donated during the cruising event.

“I mean it was just an idea she just kind of came up with to help the community. She is just an amazing person, she is just genuine and always wanting to help others. She is just awesome,” added Turner.

For her selfless act and giving back to her community, we honor Melinda as this week’s Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

“I am just blown away by the whole from end to the beginning all of them I am just really blow away by the whole situation I couldn’t ask for anything better,” added Thompson.

This isn’t just a one-time event they are planning another ‘Crusin for a Can” for the fall.

