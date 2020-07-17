Kentucky Supreme Court: Beshear’s executive orders will stand for now

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Supreme Court says Governor Andy Beshear’s executive orders will stand for now.

The Kentucky Supreme Court issued the order today after two lower courts in Boone and Scott Counties blocked several of Gov. Beshear executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The higher court said they may proceed with matters before them and issue all findings of fact and conclusions of law they find appropriate, but no order shall be effective.

The Kentucky Supreme Court’s stay will continue until the justices review it.

