KSP working fatal collision on Cumberland Parkway, roadway closed

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are working a fatal collision on the Cumberland Parkway.

KSP said the accident happened Friday afternoon at the 8 mile marker eastbound and involved three vehicles.

According to KSP, there was one confirmed fatality. The roadway is currently closed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

